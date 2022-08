PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities were searching for a suspect in Bayou George after a chase and motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a man on a motorcycle was being pursued by deputies when he lost control of the vehicle at County 388 and Highway 2301. The man laid the motorcycle down on it’s side and it caught fire, troopers added.

The man then ran away. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.