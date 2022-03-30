PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man and a woman who agreed to buy marijuana from a stranger were carjacked, held at gunpoint, and sexually assaulted early Wednesday morning, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Markeal Donveklt Byrd, 39, approached the couple in a restaurant parking lot on Front Beach Road, deputies wrote. He asked them if they wanted to buy marijuana, they said yes, and then he got in their car and told them to drive to another location.

Byrd took the victims to two locations they failed to buy marijuana both times. At the second location, the man got out of the car with Byrd. When they could not do a drug deal Byrd put the man in a “head lock at gunpoint and forced him in the car.”

He then made the man drive to an ATM and forced the woman to take off her clothes. He also “touched her against her will,” deputies wrote.

Byrd took the victim’s phones from them and when they got to the ATM he sent the man out of the car to get money, deputies wrote. He then sexually assaulted the woman.

The man was forced to make multiple withdrawals at the ATM until the account was empty. Once Byrd had the cash he forced the woman out of the car and drove away, deputies wrote.

The victims went to a nearby house and called 911. Deputies spotted the vehicle at a gas station and he ran away. They caught him and arrested him.

Byrd originally told deputies that nothing happened but ultimately confessed to the crime.

“The defendant stated he f—- up, was a f— person and knows he is to prison for life,” deputies wrote.

Deputies added that Byrd was previously sent to prison five times and most recently served 10 years in prison for robbery. He was released in November of 2021.

He is charged with sexual battery while armed, carjacking, grand theft, and aggravated assault.