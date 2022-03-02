ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB) — Spring break isn’t just for the Emerald Coast’s big tourist destinations anymore.

Some of the small beaches like St. George Island are popular with students and families.

Franklin County officials face some of the same safety issues as the other, larger destinations.

As spring break draws near they are preparing for larger crowds on St. George Island.

“Spring break especially when Franklin and Wakulla are out there will be a lot of kids over here on the island,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J Smith said. “So we are cautious about underage drinking, driving while you’ve been drinking while you’re of age, litter on the beach, digging holes on the beach, just a lot of these things that during the wintertime we didn’t have to deal with, cause we didn’t have the volume of people that are probably going to come now.”

Smith said one of the major problems on the island is golf cart safety.

Although it is illegal to drive golf carts on the bike path and walking path, people often do it anyway.

Island Dog Rentals Owner Brian Krontz said they require guests to sign liability waivers, in order to keep people safe.

“We have a little issues with people not wanting to listen and then the sheriff ends up getting involved, but that’s very very rare with us,” Krontz said. “We give them liability waivers to show everybody and plus we give them a whole list of where they can go, you have to be 16, you have to have a driver’s license because we try to treat the golf carts just like they are motor vehicles here.”

Smith is warning people now that violating the golf cart ordinance will result in a citation.

He said he will also increase law enforcement’s presence on the beach.



“We want them to have a good time, but we want them to obey the law and be safe. We don’t want any kind of catastrophic car accident because people have been drinking and driving or distracted driving,” Smith said. “We don’t want any kind of car accident involving a golf cart because if you get hit by a car you’re gonna be on the losing end of that.”