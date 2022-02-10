LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County investigators said two people who tried to hide in Northwest Florida after robbing a bank in Alabama were arrested this week.

And, four others were arrested during searches in connection to the case.

Arlisha Mitchell Thomas

Freddy Lee Thomas

On Monday two people robbed a bank in Opp, Ala. After the robbery, detectives determined that the couple were headed to Bay County, according to a news release. Investigators then gathered more information and got search warrants for two homes, one in Lynn Haven and one in Panama City.

The two suspects in the bank robbery were located at the Panama City home.

Freddy Lee Thomas, 45, was charged with fugitive from justice: armed robbery and possession of cocaine. Arlisha Mitchell Thomas, 42, was charged with fugitive From justice: armed robbery.

Andre Evans

Ashley Marie Bryant

Three other people were arrested at the Panama City home.

Andre Evans, 45, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ashley Marie Bryant, 32, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Christopher Dewayne Lawler, 56, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and failure to register as a convicted felon.

Larry Martineze

Christopher Dewayne Lawler

One person was arrested at the Lynn Haven home, deputies wrote.

Larry Martineze, 49, was charged with possession of a schedule II hallucinogen with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.