Deputies investigating death of a nine-month old infant who drowned in a bathtub

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning of a nine month old infant in a bathtub on Wednesday.

Deputies were called to a home on Corvet Street near Fort Walton Beach around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a child not breathing.

The infant had reportedly been in a bathtub with an older sibling when he was found face down, not breathing he was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and pronounced dead at around 6:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

