PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies arrested five people during a two-day investigation into drug trafficking, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

A total of nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl and heroin, and two firearms were seized. On Wednesday and Thursday investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division concluded three separate narcotics investigations.

Jared Christopher Peel, 38, of Atlanta, Georgia was charged with trafficking methamphetamine (more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams), felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Peel, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of 120.9 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded pistol, deputies wrote, in a news release.

A second investigation led to the arrest of Joshua Aaron Taylor, 26, of Graceville, Florida. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine (more than 400 grams), trafficking fentanyl (more than 14 grams), trafficking heroin (more than 14 grams), and felon in possession of a firearm.

Falcon Cain Borton, 23, of Panama City was charged with trafficking methamphetamine (more than 400 grams), trafficking fentanyl (more than 14 grams), trafficking heroin (more than 14 grams), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Taylor and Borton were found in possession of 793.6 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of a fentanyl/heroin mixture,” deputies wrote. They added that Taylor was also in possession of a loaded handgun.

The third investigation resulted in the arrest of Jordan Starr Johnson, age 23, of Panama City. He was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (more than 28 grams), trafficking in heroin (more than 4 grams), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Rosebush, 42, of Panama City was also arrested in this investigation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rosebush also had two outstanding arrest warrants.

“The effort behind coordinating three investigative efforts at one time is extraordinary,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “I am proud of the level of dedication it takes to accomplish a 48-hour operation with no break and bring them to a successful conclusion: get illegal narcotics and those that traffic in them off our streets.”