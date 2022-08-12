PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An airport employee who stole luggage from two passengers was arrested this week thanks to a discrete piece of technology, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Giovanni De Luca, 19, of Mary Esther, an airline subcontractor who worked at the Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport, allegedly stole luggage containing $1,600 from one passenger and also took $15,000 in jewelry from another passenger, deputies wrote.

However, one of the passengers had an AirTag in her luggage. The Apple device is a small tracker that uses Bluetooth connections to help people find lost items like their wallets or keys.

After her luggage went missing one of the victims told investigators that the AirTag in her suitcase was last shown as active in the area of Kathy Court in Mary Esther. Investigators cross-referenced employees who lived in the area and then made contact with De Luca at his Kathy Court home.

Investigators said De Luca confessed and that they recovered some of the missing items.

De Luca is charged with two counts of grand theft.