Department of Juvenile Justice holds community outreach event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In hopes of bringing the community together and celebrate families, officials from the Department of Juvenile Justice hosted a community resource fair.

‘CORE’ stands for community, outreach, resources, and education. With more than 30 vendors inside the Glenwood Community Center, those who attended were able to get help with hurricane related issues, mental health resources, and even after school programs. A big part of the evening was also celebrating youth in the area who are doing positive things, who are setting examples for others.

Alice Sims, the Department of Juvenile Justice Assistant Secretary Office of Prevention Services said, “One of our main goals is to prevent the young people from touching the juvenile justice system and how do we do that? Through after school programs, through mentoring programs. We have Big Brothers, Big Sisters, and the Boys and Girls Club.”

Those who attended also were able to get clothing and home items for free.