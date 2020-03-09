Demolition begins on Alvin’s Island and landmark Volcano

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A Panama City Beach landmark will soon be no more; demolition has begun on the Alvin’s Island department store and “Magic Mountain” volcano on Front Beach Road.

Demolition workers said on Saturday that the project is expected to take about a week to complete.

On Saturday afternoon, bulldozers had started to demolish the back of the building and will work their way forward.

The department store has been a part of the community for many years and is coming down after Panama City Beach officials said in a social media post that the building has been cited for several code violations.

One demolition worker said it’s a heartbreaking job for him, as he used to enjoy walking through the Magic Mountain volcano as a kid who grew up in Bay County.

He said the volcano is expected to come down around Wednesday, March 11th.