Dementia expert, Teepa Snow, coming to Bay County for free seminar

PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) – On Tuesday, February 22, non-profit Dementia Family Pathways is hosting a free seminar about dementia, how it changes a person and how to better care for anyone suffering from the disease.

Rick Everitt, a Care Coordinator with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Karen McGee, founder of Dementia Family Pathways, joined News 13 This Morning to discuss more details of the event.

Certified occupational therapist Teepa Snow will be the keynote speaker, outlining the ABC’s of dementia and caregiving, as well as discussing creative and practical tips for getting through the day. There will also be continued education units for healthcare professionals who attend.

This seminar is free for Bay County residents and open to the public. First responders, healthcare professionals and caregivers are encouraged to attend. The event is scheduled to run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST at Todd Herendeen Theatre located at 8010 Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach on February 22, 2022.

Reservations are recommended as there is limited availability. To register for this event, click here or call (850) 215-7077.

