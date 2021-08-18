Defuniak Springs teenager dies in fatal crash with school bus

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An 18-year-old woman of Defuniak Springs died in a fatal crash after colliding with an Okaloosa County school bus on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Okaloosa County school bus was stopped in the eastbound lane at the intersection to turn left onto Clint Mason Road when the 18-year-old woman driving a Nissan sedan failed to stop and collided with the rear of the bus which caused the Nissan to go under the bus.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the school bus, a 64-year-old man of Milton, Florida, had minor injuries.

Two 10-year-old girls that were passengers of the school bus had minor injuries. Parents of the children arrived on the scene to pick up their children.

The crash is pending a complete FHP traffic homicide investigation.