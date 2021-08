WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Howlin Road in Defuniak Springs.

According to WCSO, one subject has sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

The WSCO Criminal Investigations Bureau is working with neighboring agencies to identify all parties involved.

Authorities believe it was an isolated incident, but are interviewing witnesses.