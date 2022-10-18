DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police opened their doors to the community to showcase their new location.

DeFuniak Springs Police Chief James Hurley said the upgrade was long overdue- it provides a cleaner and safer environment for employees.

“Office location, ease of getting to the police department in the parking lot and out is a whole lot better for our citizens and our employees. And it’s a lot cleaner environment for our employees. And something that we’re really proud of,” Hurley said.

They’ve spent the last nine months remodeling and moving into the new building.

Hurley says moving into the building at the old Chelco complex saved them $4.5 million dollars.

They served hot dogs and gave tours.



“So just want to show the community something that we’ve we’ve accomplished in something that we couldn’t accomplish without them and open up to our community,” Hurley said. “We’ve got a great relationship with our community and we want them to be involved in the process. As well. And, you know, a lot of folks don’t see where their tax dollars are going.”

Hurley said the remodel cost less than $100,000 and boosts employee morale.



“You know, when you’ve got a good work environment, you’ve got a good attitude. You know, you want something to be proud of,” Hurley said. “You want the community to see you in a professional manner. We’ve got to set that standard. And so I think we’ve accomplished that here.

The DeFuniak Springs Police Department is located at 99 South 18th Street in DeFuniak Springs.