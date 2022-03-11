PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City Marshal and Chief of the DeFuniak Springs Police Department got a ‘visitor’ Thursday night.

“It was Beary unexpected!” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Photo provided by the DeFuniak Springs Police Department.

The large Florida black bear can be seen in photos the department also shared after the incident.

“We want everyone to know we are aware of the black bear that has been in our area,” they wrote.

The agencies then listed a few “bear necessities” residents should know.

“Feeding bears is Illegal (Yes, we know we should not have to say this but there is always that one.),” they wrote. “Secure your garbage and pet food. Be aware of your surroundings. Make sure pets are inside. If the bear is in your yard, make sure to stay a safe distance and give them an escape route. Then scare the bear by banging pots and pans, an air horn, or anything else that makes lots of noise. The use of paintballs, bear spray, and slingshots are also allowed under FWC guidelines.”

They added that most of the times bears are looking for food. If they do not find food, they will go about their way.