DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man who chased and then shot a woman was sentenced to life in prison.

On April 28, 2019 Jimi McDonald approached the victim and told her to leave with him in his vehicle. Instead, the woman and two children tried to get away in another vehicle. McDonald chased them and then shot the woman and shot into an occupied home.

Jimi McDonald

Prosecutors said the victim was struck once and eight more shots were fired into the home.

After the shooting Walton deputies tracked McDonald down in the woods. Deputies said they found him hiding in a hunting blind.

On Tuesday McDonald was sentenced to life in prison for attempted first degree murder with a weapon.

He was also sentenced to Life in for burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery; fifteen years for shooting at, into or within a building; ten years for burglary of a dwelling while armed; and five years for each of five counts of aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon.

All sentences are to run consecutive to one another. In addition, was sentenced to the twenty-five year mandatory minimum sentence for the use of firearm resulting in great bodily harm.