Defuniak Springs man killed in Okaloosa County hit-and-run

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — A 53-year-old man from Defuniak Springs was killed in a fatal crash Friday morning on I-10/State Road 8 near mile marker 61 in Okaloosa County around 2:40 a.m.

Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were in the eastbound lanes when the tractor-trailer rear-ended the motorcycle.

After the accident, the truck driver fled the scene and drove 6 miles to a gas station, and abandoned the tractor-trailer, he added.

The Florida Highway patrol has found and interviewed the suspected driver, officials said.

FHP is investigating and working closely with the State Attorney’s Office and charges are pending, they added.

