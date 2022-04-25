DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A felon from DeFuniak Springs fired two shots during an argument with his neighbors this weekend and is now back in jail, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Bellini Road shortly before midnight Sunday. The victim said he ran into his home after a fight. The suspect then threatened him at his home.

“After he got back to his house, the suspect, Joshua Branum, 32, started shouting at him and fired at least two shots,” officials wrote in a news release. “Deputies located one .45 caliber shell casing in the location witnesses provided.”

The firearm was then located inside Branum’s cousin’s home after he admitted to hiding it under a cabinet, they added.

Branum, a convicted felon, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.