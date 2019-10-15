DeFuniak Springs man arrested for molestation dating back to 2016

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man was arrested after police say he molested a young girl.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Turner inappropriately touched the victim in October 2016.

On October 8, 2019, the victim told a school counselor about the abuse. During an interview at the Gulf Coast Advocacy Center, deputies say the victim disclosed two other incidents with Turner.

Turner was arrested and taken to the Bay County Jail. He is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation and is being held on a $50,000 bond.