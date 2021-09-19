DeFuniak Springs man arrested after deadly shooting

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — The Crestview Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

29-year-old Angelica Le from Crestview was allegedly shot and killed by 29-year-old Amos Edward Washington from DeFuniak Springs during a domestic dispute in the Bel Aire Terrance apartment complex parking lot.

Washington reportedly fled the scene after taking two of the three children from the apartment. About an hour later, he was arrested by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office without incident and the two children were recovered unharmed.

The Crestview Police Department has charged Washington with murder in the first degree, shooting a deadly weapon into a vehicle, violation of an injunction order and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Washington was delivered into the custody of the Okaloosa County Jail.