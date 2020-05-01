DeFuniak Springs holds drive-in prayer circle for residents

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – DeFuniak Springs residents found a creative way to worship on Thursday night by holding a drive-in prayer circle.

Residents parked their cars around the DeFuniak Lake and turned their radios to 87.9 FM.

Different speakers, like DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell, Walton County Superintendent of Schools Russell Hughes and First Baptist Pastor Tim Burnham led prayers on the amphitheater stage and those were broadcasted on the radio station.

“In prayer we can voice our hurt and our hope, a lot of people are hurting a lot of people are struggling, but He’s our hope,” Pastor Burnham said.

Organizer Chrissy Howell said she wanted to find a way to bring the community together during this time and that everyone could use a little prayer.

“God can fix everything and I think in a time of need like we have right now, we all need to turn to God,” Howell said. “At any time, God can fix all.”

Prayers were given for healthcare workers, EMS, fire and law enforcement; for businesses and the community; for students, parents and teachers; and all who are affected by the virus.

“I want them to know, we are here, although we are separated by distancing for our good, but we are in this together and that will never change,” Superintendent Hughes said.

For many who parked their cars, it was also a way for them to worship with others in a way they haven’t been able to.

“People just seeing people they haven’t seen in a while, but just to wave through a car is different than being able to text or video chat or something like that,” DeFuniak Springs resident Greg Brack, who helped organize the event, said. “You see them up closer.”

When the event ended, a chorus of car horns began to show everybody who came out that they were all in this together.

“Living in a small town, it shows with stuff like this where the community comes together to support us and support everybody involved in the struggle right now,” DeFuniak Springs Chief of Police James Hurley said.

Howell hopes they can do another event like this in the future and has already had other communities in the Panhandle about organizing a prayer circle there.