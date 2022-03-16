DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Healthmark Regional Medical Center will temporarily cease accepting Emergency Room patients Friday during a renovation project, hospital officials said Wednesday.

“This phase will include the entire Emergency Department suite and the ER/Outpatient Lobby,” they added. “We plan to finish the renovation in two to four weeks.”

Patients should call 911 and will be taken to the nearest local emergency room.

While they will not be taking patients needing emergency care all other Healthmark medical departments and services will continue to operate as usual.

The Healthmark Walk-In Clinic will continue to see existing patients and accept new patients, too, they added and additional providers and support staff have been assigned to assist.

The Walk-In Clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

“These planned renovations represent more than a $5 million-dollar investment in the community,” hospital officials wrote. “The hospital, established in 1999, is now 23-years old, therefore the renovations and upgrades are needed to meet the significant population growth expected in the coming years as more people move to this area.”

For more information, contact the hospital at 850-951-4500 or the clinic at 850-951-4556.