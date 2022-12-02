DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs has officially lost its 13th city manager in the last twelve years.

Former DeFuniak Springs City Manager Robert Thompson’s 18-month contract expired yesterday, December 1.

He and the commissioners could not agree on terms for an extension.

Commissioners held a special meeting on Thursday night to decide how to proceed.

They appointed public works director Craig Drake to serve as interim city manager.

Then they voted to advertise the city manager opening and begin their search process.

City Clerk Koby Townsend said they would give an update on the position at the next city meeting.