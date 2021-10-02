DeFuniak Springs celebrates Oktoberfest

DeFuniak Springs held an Oktoberfest festival on Main Street.

DeFuniak Springs (WMBB) — On the first Saturday in October, residents in Walton County gathered in DeFuniak Springs for the cities first annual Oktoberfest.

Festival goers enjoyed German food and beers while a German band played in the middle of Main St.

People could also shop around at downtown stores and merchants set up in tents. Some visitors enjoyed an ax-throwing stage set up in the street, while many took advantage of unlimited beer and wine.

“Main Street’s extremely excited for the inaugural Oktoberfest,” Chelsea, Blaich, Executive Director of Main Street DeFuniak Springs said. “This is the first event of its kind with alcohol, outdoors in downtown Defuniak. And the turnout thus far really encourages us for future events.”

