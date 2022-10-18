DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The DeFuniak Springs Police Department held an open house on Tuesday.

It’s all a part of a week full of events in the city.

This week is Florida City Government Week.

DeFuniak Springs is celebrating by hosting events for the community all week long.

On Monday they held a town hall event where citizens had the chance to meet elected officials and ask questions.

On Tuesday, the community was invited to the police department for a tour, a cookout and a tour of the city hall from 4 to 7 p.m.

Defuniak Springs Police Chief James Hurley said this is a good chance for the community to see where their tax dollars are going.

“Just to get the community involved in seeing what government is about and how their government is working for them and see where their taxpayer dollars are going to and voice their concerns or compliments, either way, being transparent,” Hurley said.

The events will continue on Wednesday with Park Plans and Trail Talks from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood, 96 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs.

On Thursday they will host a walking tour at Magnolia Cemetary from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



