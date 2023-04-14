PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sunday night bar fight resulted in the death of 31-year-old Dayvon Larry.

Panama City Beach police have charged 23-year-old Ross Allen Johnson of Illinois with manslaughter and arrested four other people involved.

Bar fights are not a rare occurrence in the Panhandle.

“The bottom line is you do not want to engage in one or you could wind up like this young man, this MMA fighter,” Defense Attorney Waylon Graham said.

And they often lead offenders right into the offices of one of these defense attorneys.



“Often times they’re not bad people. They’re just normal people that had way too much to drink and then something happens. It triggers a fight, it spins out of control and then they wake up in the county jail and they’re shocked when they’re sitting in my office or another lawyer’s office and we’re saying, ‘hey, you’re looking at going to prison because of this incident’ and then their head explodes,” Graham said.

It seems like a drunken mistake, but it could end in serious charges like battery, aggravated battery or in this case, manslaughter.



“What people need to realize and what these young spring breakers need to realize is do not do this,” Graham said. “Walk away from a fight. It may not in their eyes, it may not be the manly thing to do, but it’s better than going to prison is better than getting hurt or hurting someone. You need to walk away from it.”

A manslaughter charge will land you behind bars for anywhere between 15 and 30 years.

And in Florida, you are required to serve 85 percent of your sentence, so you are looking at 8-10 years minimum.

Many defense attorneys may rely on the self-defense argument.

“We deal with it all the time,” Defense Attorney Bob Sombathy said. “And there’s a difference between genuine self-defense or just wanting to start a melee and get in the middle of a big fight. So you have to sort all that out.”

Johnson is charged with manslaughter.

“It’s always tragic, usually they’re just senseless killings, but I have had cases where someone was justified using self-defense by preventing a friend or a loved one from being attacked in those situations, but they’re so chaotic and there are so many people involved, you really have to sort out all of the evidence and cameras help witness statements help, but the more people involved in a situation like that, the more confusing it can be,” Sombathy said.

He was released after posting $250,000 bond on Wednesday.