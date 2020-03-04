Deerpoint Drawdown ends

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) –The Deerpoint Drawdown is coming to a close this season.

Bay County Utilities officially closed the drawdown gates on Saturday, and water levels are now beginning to stabilize at normal elevations.

There were only two days of below-freezing temperatures and more than 16 inches of rainfall during this year’s drawdown.

Bay County Commissioner, Keith Baker, says although it wasn’t as effective from a vegetation standpoint, he says it was effective for many members of the community.

“People were able to get out and service their docks and clean up and do some post storm clean up so I think it definitely provided an opportunity for folks to get out there and do some things to their property,” Baker said.

