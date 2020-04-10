Deer Point Elementary upholds Easter tradition in new way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many children may not be able to attend their typical Easter egg hunts at local churches, or even in their own backyards, but Deer Point Elementary School kept its tradition alive by creating a digital egg hunt.

Deer Point kindergartners took part in the egg hunt during at-home math time, using an online presentation to look at pictures in which teachers captured eggs hidden around their households. After the student located the egg in the picture, they were able to move onto the next slide and solve a math equation.

School Principal Rebecca Reeder said the students seemed to respond well to the format.

“The kids are actually loving it, I heard from at least one parent that their child did it multiple times, two and three times,” Reeder said. “And of course the teachers are loving it, it’s something that has become near and dear to their hearts, and they liked being able to provide that for the kids during this time.”

In years past, Deer Point Elementary has held an egg hunt at the school for students and parents to take part in. After schools closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and lessons turned virtual, the school found a way to move the tradition online as well.

Reeder said the digital format serves multiple purposes for all involved.

“It really is just a fun alternative to their math lesson for the day, and hopefully, the kids will find themselves having a little bit of Easter and a little bit of fun that they would have had with their classmates, but just, in a different way,” Reeder explained.

The festive math lesson is one of the many ways the school has implemented virtual learning, and Reeder said both parents and teachers have embraced the online learning process so far.