Decaris Hunter takes ‘Spread the Love’ to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBB)– Panama City’s very own, Decaris Hunter, or better known as the “Spread the Love Guy,” is in Washington D.C. this weekend attending an event at the White House.

Hunter said he was invited to a “Blexit: Back the Blue Event” at the White House by a close friend of his, Angel Belcher.

The event was a peaceful protest in support of law enforcement.

Hunter said he wanted to do what he does best, spread the love and put Panama City on the map.

“I wanted to take Panama City to D.C. and show people what we do in our city, and the response has been absolutely amazing,” Hunter said.

Hunter said that some people he met while marching said they hope to bring the “Spread the Love” movement back to their hometowns.