Decaris Hunter spreads the love at the Florida State Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– Amid the possible threat of violence ahead of the inauguration on Wednesday, many National Guard Troops have been deployed to the Florida state capitol of Tallahassee.

A familiar face in the Bay County area, Decaris Hunter, or better known as the “spread the love guy”, was in Tallahassee on Sunday. Hunter said he wanted to be a beam of light and positivity. Hunter made the journey to the capitol after hearing there may be outbreaks of violence and rioting.

“I heard there was supposed to be a lot of lot of protesting today, rioting, negativity, and hate… so I wanted to come and be the difference, and I wanted to come and spread love to everybody who is needing the love,” he said.

Hunter was out in the streets holding his signs and he said he feels that community members in Tallahassee responded well to his message of love and peace.

Hunter said he hopes that message is able to prevail throughout the rest of the country later this week.