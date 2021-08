Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are performing a death investigation after a fire broke out at a trailer in Bayou George.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are performing a death investigation after a fire broke out at a trailer in Bayou George.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Blue Gill Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. It is unclear if anyone else was injured during the fire or how the fire began. The Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office are jointly investigating the incident.

Investigators declined to release more information about the incident Wednesday afternoon.