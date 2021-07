Panama City police are investigating after a body was found on Garden Club Drive Wednesday morning.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday morning.

Officials said the body was located in the 800 block of Garden Club Drive. The incident began at about 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the death is currently unclear. And the identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

We will have updates on this situation when more information is released.