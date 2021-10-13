Deane Bozeman’s ‘Sound of Roaring Thunder’ prepares for upcoming band competition

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — While we’re used to seeing our area’s marching bands under those Friday night lights, we’ll have the opportunity to see them again this upcoming Saturday, October 16.

Marching bands from all over the area will travel to Panama City to compete in somewhat of a battle of the bands at Tommy Oliver Stadium in the Florida Bandmaster’s Association Marching Band Music Performance Assessment.

The ‘Sound of Roaring Thunder’ at Deane Bozeman is busy getting ready for the big competition.

The Bozeman band is just one of 14 programs participating in the performance assessment. Students said mastering the basics is key to a successful performance.

“It’s a lot of footwork if you have seen us practice you’ll hear ‘feet,'” said Freshman, Ryann Daniel.

Freshman clarinet player, Lyndon Glover, said his experience will help him on Saturday.

“I wasn’t as experienced and now I’m not as nervous — I’ve been a little more confident in my playing so that’s all going to be in play on the field,” Glover said.

Senior Drum Major, Melina Jones, said making the most of their time during practice will also be a factor.

“It’s precious time that we get Mr. Pereria and Ms. Jarvis to be able to teach us things that we don’t know or we might have practiced wrong, we have our band camp over the summer where it’s really the basis and foundation for the rest of our season, so if all of those things come together and go well, we should have a successful season,” Jones said.

First-year Band Director, Giovanni Pereria, said the band’s mindset is crucial when it comes to their performance.

“If the mindset isn’t there, I mean I can throw anything at them and it wouldn’t make a difference but if everybody is on the same page, then that’s how we’re going to be successful,” Pereria said.

The Bozeman band has a variety of ages in their program, but that doesn’t make the competition any easier.

“Even if you’re in 8th, we have 8th graders in this band, so those 8th graders have to do the same exact thing that the seniors are doing all at the same level,” said Bozeman Band Director, Katelyn Jarvis.

The competition will begin at 3:00 p.m. on October, 16 at Tommy Oliver Stadium. Tickets are $7 each.