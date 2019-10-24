Breaking News
Deane Bozeman School students experience farmer’s market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students from Deane Bozeman School got the chance to experience a farmers market on Thursday.

Kindergarten through 12th grade students were able to see fresh fruits and vegetables along with goats and chickens in a fun, learning opportunity about food and nutrition.

Students took fruits, vegetables, and seeds home with them, and were encouraged to grow their own gardens.

Officials hosting the market hoping to teach students to make healthy choices.

“We’re here to answer any questions and encourage them to, everyday, grab a piece of fresh fruit or vegetable during their meals at school,” said Chartwells Resident District Manager, Julio Narvaez.

The students were also encouraged to learn more about where their food comes from.

