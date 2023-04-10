BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Deane Bozeman School Band is gearing up for their 6th annual Buck Trot fundraising event on Saturday, April 15.

The Buck Trot kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and features a 5K race which is $25.00 and a Fun Run for $10.

All proceeds from the event go to benefit the band program so they can raise money for new instruments, music and other needed materials.

The race begins at Deane Bozeman School, where runners will then follow the trail around Lake Merial before ending the race back where they started at the school.

To register for this event, click here. You can also sign up in person at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.