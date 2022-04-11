BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Deane Bozeman School Band, the “Sound of Roaring Thunder,” is gearing up for their Buck Trot fundraising event on Saturday, April 16.

The Buck Trot kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and features a 5K race which is $25.00 and a Fun Run for $15.

All proceeds from the event go to benefit the band program so they can raise money for new instruments, music and other needed materials.

The race begins at Deane Bozeman School, where runners will then follow the trail around Lake Merial before ending the race back where they started at the school.

You can click here to register or visit the school’s Facebook page for a registration form. You can also sign up in person on Saturday. Race-day registration begins at 6:30 a.m. for the 5K, and at 8:45 a.m. for the fun run.