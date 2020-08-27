Deadly fire in Franklin County, busy week for first responders

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith took to Facebook Thursday afternoon to thank first responders for their good work during a busy week.

A fire in the St. George Island on the 700 block of W. Gulf Beach Drive that left two dead and another in critical condition. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the fire marshall will be conducting an investigation into the fire. Smith said the home was a total loss. First responders and firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to the heavily wooded area around the residence.

He also spoke about the bravery in recent water rescues. He offered his condolences to the family of Brian Smith, the first responder who lost his life during a water rescue on St. George Island.