Deadline set for Labor System Lodge decision

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — Panama City and members of the Labor System Lodge met Thursday to discuss the future of the masonic lodge building, which was damaged in Hurricane Michael. Within the next ten days a structural analysis report will find out if the building can be repaired, or if it must be demolished. If it is torn down, representatives for the labor lodge may rebuild the building, to preserve the history of the landmark for the local community. The lodge is currently at risk of collapse, which could pose a risk to the public.

“We also don’t want to put the situation at hand where the citizens may be in danger,” Jonathan Potter, Secretary of the Labor System Lodge said. “But we definitely want to save our building and we definitely need the actions of the city to help us, to help preserve our history as so many buildings downtown are preserved as well.”

If the report finds that the building cannot be repaired, it will be torn down. Panama City agreed to assist the lodge if it is able to pursue permanent reconstruction.