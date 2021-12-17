David Scott Fine Jewelry plans to reopen Monday after car crashes into their building

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With a week until Christmas, you’d expect the employees at David Scott Fine Jewelry to be busy. And they were, but not for the reason you might think.

David Scott Fine Jewelry owner, David Scott, was at his Panama City Beach store when he got the call that a car had crashed through his downtown Panama City location. He said the entire incident was a lot for him to take in.

“Everybody was fine no one was hurt so that’s the key takeaway here,” Scott said. “Employees and my wife are certainly frazzled over it of course as well as I am. But we’re learning how to make lemonade out of lemons.”

This is the second time they’ll have to rebuild in three years, the first being Hurricane Michael.

“Listen we have rebuilt this store, we have rebuilt houses, everybody has been rebuilding in Bay County and nobody is really done,” Scott said. “So this is just a part of it. Things happen in life and we’ll just deal with it and move on.”

The jewelry store isn’t going to let the crash ruin their Christmas season. They plan to clean up and reopen by Monday morning.

“We’ll board up the hole where we had a car in the showroom, it’s our first time for that,” Scott said. “So we’ll board that up and get everything secured and just clean up the mess and start cleaning showcases, put stuff back out and we’ll be ready for customers come Monday morning.”

Scott said customers don’t need to worry about any jewelry repairs they’ve dropped off at the store. They are safe and secure as is their inventory.

Panama City Police believe the 28-year-old driver of the car was heading south on Harrison Avenue when he had a medical issue and veered off the road.

The crash is still under investigation.