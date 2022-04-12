CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 is your local election headquarters as we continue our candidate profiles for the upcoming municipal election.

On Tuesday, we met the two men who are running for Callaway Commission Ward 2.

James Griggs is running for reelection.

Griggs has been a Callaway resident for the last 23 years. He has been involved in Callaway’s government for over 14 years as a citizen and has been a commissioner for the last four years.

Prior to being elected, Griggs was chairman of the code enforcement board and co-chair of the planning board.

He says under his leadership, the city has completed and funded road rebuilds, storm-water and park projects.

Griggs said his background and knowledge of Callaway give him the experience needed for the job.

“Looking at the continuing progress that we have made that we have planned I also feel that I am very qualified along with the rest of our commissioners and our city managers to make adjustments as necessary. So we are making promises, I am making promises to be frugal with our spending,” Griggs said.

Griggs said he wants to continue making Callaway a safe place to live, raise a family, and retire, without raising taxes.

Residents can vote on election day which is Tuesday, April 19th.