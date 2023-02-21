BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County High School Drama Department has been working on a musical.

They have spent the past few months rehearsing and now it’s almost time to perform in front of the public.

Smokey Joe’s Cafe is a two-hour show consisting of a 16-person cast. Students will sing and dance to rock n roll songs and a variety of throwback music.

The community has five opportunities to see it.

Zeb Driggers has a few solo parts in this production and he said it’s all thanks to their Director Ricky Ward for allowing him to see his potential a couple of years ago.

“I’ve always loved music and just being around music but I never knew that I could sing or anything so I was always the dude in the light and sound booth,” Driggers said. “and “Then I was pulled out for a Christmas show and he said ‘you don’t have to do a lot of dancing. Just do one song, no dancing, I just want to hear you sing.’ I was like ok. Well, that one song turned into five, and no dancing turned into me spinning around in circles and almost knocking over a Christmas tree.”

Zeb said he’s only grown since then and he’s loved working with this cast.

You can go watch him and his peers in action Thursday-Saturday, February 23-25th and then also on Monday and Tuesday, February 27th and 28th.

The shows begin at 7 each night. Doors open at 6.

Call the school at (850) 547-9000 to buy tickets for $5 ahead of time or you can get them at the door for $7. Proceeds go back into the program.