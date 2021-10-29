Dancers in danger, Show N Tail may shut down

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The party at the Show N Tail Gentlemen’s Club may be coming to an end after a structural engineer recently deemed their building hazardous.

“They’re operating under an unfit, unsafe structure,” Bay County Code Enforcement Manager, Kathi Ashman said.

Bay County Code Enforcement officers received complaints from a structural engineer Wednesday about the plaza off Thomas Drive.

There are five businesses there including Show N Tail and Pizza Hut.

Officers said the building is a threat to the health and safety of anyone who goes inside.

The engineer found several leaks on the roof, wood deterioration, and wires on the roof sitting in water.

He also observed several mechanical units located on top of the roof which the roof isn’t designed for.



“It’s one roof. So if one portion collapses, it risks the other portion collapsing mainly,” Ashman said. “Second of all, again, with the fire hazard with the electrical laying in standing water fire spreads throughout a building, so our immediate concern was to the public safety going into any of these units and the roof collapsing.”

The engineer also noted that parts of the roof were sagging which prevents it from draining properly.

The water adds more weight and stress to the roof.

During Friday’s code enforcement hearing, board members made the decision to revoke the certificate of occupancy for Pizza Hut.

They ordered Show N Tail to get a structural engineer report for the entire building within 10 days.

Board members will make a decision about Show N Tail soon after.



“We don’t take a structural engineer lightly. If he had those serious concerns, then we have those serious concerns and again if the building was vacant and it wasn’t open to the public that would be different, but it is open to the public. It is an unfit, unsafe structure and we don’t want anyone injured,” Ashman said.

If code enforcement deems Show N Tail’s building dangerous, they could lose their certificate of occupancy and eventually their liquor license.