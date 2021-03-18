Damages from the early morning storm are seen across the panhandle

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The panhandle was under a severe weather watch for nearly five hours Thursday and officials anticipate the National Weather Service to call it the second tornado to hit the Bay County area in the span of one month.

Panama City Beach is just one area in the panhandle that saw a possible tornado early Thursday morning. At the Open Sands Plaza, part of the ceiling blew off due to 80 miles per hour winds.

“Sounded like another tornado came through. We had one about a month ago,” said Kerry Hanson the owner of Mr. BG’s Diner.

The entire Bay County area was under severe weather watch as strong winds ripped apart buildings for hours.

“We do have a lot of damage in the sweet bay area. A lot of home damage,” said Bay County Emergency Management Director Frankie Lumm. “We feel there might have been a possible tornado in the area. The national weather service has been in contact with us.”

Michael Sleeper is a resident in the Bayou George area and came home to his roof missing.

“It caused a lot of damage to the houses in the neighborhood when our roof blew over, and there is sheet metal for about a quarter of a mile from here,” said Sleeper.

“The Jeep got messed up,” said another Baygou George Kimberly Christy. “Part of their roof came on through and just pounced on the side of it and busted the window.”

The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport reported debris across their taxi lanes.

“Over where the private planes are, we had a couple of them blown together,” said Lumm.

Bay County Emergency Management can assess damages on your property. They ask you to tag them in your Facebook posts.