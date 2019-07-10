Damaged state park reopening 9 months after Hurricane Michael

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Park Service is celebrating the partial reopening of Florida Caverns State Park for limited day-use following the impacts of Hurricane Michael.

The ranger station, visitor center and cave are open, however the Bluehole camping area, equestrian camping area and primitive camping areas remain closed at this time. Guided flashlight tours of the cave will be offered on a limited first-come, first-served basis.

“The reopening of Florida Caverns is a major accomplishment for our staff and the Panhandle,” said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. “This park, along with 31 other state parks, was impacted by Hurricane Michael, and because of the incredible park staff and partners, we are able to share all 175 state parks with visitors once again.”

Visitor safety remains the biggest concern as hurricane response efforts continue. Florida State Parks staff continue to work as quickly as possible to finish remaining cleanup and repairs at impacted parks.

Amenities and access to certain areas of the parks, including the roads and trails, may be limited until the work is completed.

Of the 31 state parks impacted by Hurricane Michael, all are now open.