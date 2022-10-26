PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay.

If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port.

The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a commercial boat also known as a deviated vessel.

“If she was going out or coming in, she obviously had fuel and oil,” said long-time boater David Martin.” I know when the officials respond, especially the Coast Guard, you’ll see them, you know, put those yellow barriers up to try to contain any fuel spills or anything. So that’s always project number one after life-saving, of course,”

The U.S Coast Guard has concluded its investigation and determined the ignition caused the fire on the boat. The boat was then turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC).

The U.S Coast Guard declined to be interviewed on camera and gave written responses.

“Derelicts vessels are a real problem in Florida,” said Martin.”It’s a problem everywhere, but especially in Florida. I know they’ve made some efforts recently to identify, you know, a couple of dozen maybe a couple of score of these derelicts and make a concerted effort to get them out of the path of navigation and before they, you know, become environmentally unstable.”

The FWC said removing derelict vessels take a significant amount of time.

” I just think that we should be able to take care of these situations a little bit faster and a little bit easier; because boats do sink, boats do have problems every once in a while,” said St. Andrew’s Marina Worker, Dyson Wynters.

The FWC estimates it costs around $400-800 per foot to remove a boat.

The FWC said the owner of Phi Long Hai did not insure the boat and can not afford to pay to remove the boat from the water.

New’s 13 reached out to the owner and he declined to be interviewed on camera. However, the owner said that losing the boat meant he lost his livelihood.

In August, the owner was cited for litter in disregard for public safety.

State officials said they are working on the issue.

The FWC pointed out that during the past legislative session state leaders approved $3.5 million to remove derelict boats.