Damaged gas line shuts down Jenks Avenue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department closed Jenks Avenue between Baldwin Avenue and 23rd Street to through-traffic on Thursday due to a damaged gas line. The line located in the area of Jenks Avenue and Forest Park Circle was damaged which caused the road to buckle.

Jenks Ave. buckled due to the damaged gas line. (Courtesy: City of Panama City)

TECO Peoples Gas is working to repair the gas line. Jenks Avenue will remain closed until the gas line and roadway are repaired.

Drivers who need to access a business in the area are urged to let officers know so officers can point them in the safest direction.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

pcb sports complex opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "pcb sports complex opening"

Agg. Battery Arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Agg. Battery Arrest"

Stolen truck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stolen truck"

Pre-legislative sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pre-legislative sessions"

Bryan Arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bryan Arrest"

School Consultant Rejection

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Consultant Rejection"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.