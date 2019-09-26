Damaged gas line shuts down Jenks Avenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department closed Jenks Avenue between Baldwin Avenue and 23rd Street to through-traffic on Thursday due to a damaged gas line. The line located in the area of Jenks Avenue and Forest Park Circle was damaged which caused the road to buckle.

Jenks Ave. buckled due to the damaged gas line. (Courtesy: City of Panama City)

TECO Peoples Gas is working to repair the gas line. Jenks Avenue will remain closed until the gas line and roadway are repaired.

Drivers who need to access a business in the area are urged to let officers know so officers can point them in the safest direction.