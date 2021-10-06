Damaged Bay Town Trolley transit shelters to be replaced

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New transit shelters for Bay Town Trolley riders were a topic of discussion at the Transportation Planning Organization meeting on Wednesday.

Many of the shelters were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Michael and although some of them have been replaced, transit officials said they have 14 new shelters they want to install in their service area.

The new shelter’s design allows for better airflow, providing comfort for passengers waiting on their trolley.

“One of the problems that we’ve had in the past is when we had shelters that were completely enclosed in the sides, it would often get hot in there because of the amount of heat and humidity that we have here in Florida,” said Transit Program Administrator, Lamar Hobbs. “These new shelters don’t provide as much protection in terms of rain and that type of thing but they provide protection in terms of heat.”

Hobbs also said they’re tracking ridership to see which stops have the heaviest passenger traffic and will install some of the new shelters at those locations as needed.