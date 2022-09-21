PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— Bay County Chamber of Commerce granted CWR Contracting Inc. the ‘Business Expansion’ award in celebration of Industry Appreciation Month.

Almost every person in the Panhandle has driven on a road or been in a facility built by CWR Contracting Inc.

CWR Contracting Inc. was founded in 1976 and originally specialized in asphalt paving. The CWR business started with only seven employees and now has over 1,200 employees.

Recently, CWR Contracting Inc. acquired another major Pandhandle paver called Asphalt Contracting.

“We are super excited about the growth opportunities that are here in Bay County,” CWR Contracting Inc. Vice President, Chris Riley said. “It really sets us up for the future.”

CWR Contracting Inc. is known for its commercial and federal work. The company has done residential site preparation and airport construction across Florida.

“We work on the roads making sure people get safely to and from work, as they travel and as visitors come in,” said Riley.

CWR Contracting Inc. is also a part of the massive Tyndall Air Force Base rebuilding mission.