GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida Forest Service is currently battling a fire on Basswood Road.

The fire broke out around 2:00 p.m. According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire is burning in an area filled with timber that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael.

As of 4:30 p.m., crews estimated the fire to be around 100 acres.

News 13 has a reporter headed to the scene. We will have updates as they become available.