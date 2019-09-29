Crews battle 50-acre fire in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Emergency crews in Jackson County have been battling a large fire throughout the day on Saturday.

Jackson County Fire Rescue, Sneads Volunteer Fire Department and members of Florida’s Forest Service all responded to a wooded area on Brushy Pond Road in Grand Ridge.

The fire broke out about 10:30 a.m. and is believed to be caused by an excavator that caught fire.

Officials say the area has many trees down that were broken in Hurricane Michael, causing the fire to spread quickly over 50-acres of land.

As of 9:30 p.m., the fire was 75% contained and not a threat to any structures.

There are no reported injuries in the fire as well.

We’ll release more information as it becomes available.

