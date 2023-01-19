CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — A Crestview woman is facing charges after she allegedly ran over and killed a motorcyclist, according to the Crestview Police Department.

Investigators wrote in a news release that Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, is charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter following a June 17th, 2022, traffic crash that resulted in the death of 38-year-old William Norris Cosgrove III of Fort Walton Beach.

The crash happened on North Ferdon Boulevard at First Avenue. Investigators wrote that Ainsworth pulled out into traffic and struck Cosgrove.

“Following the fatal accident, a search warrant was obtained and a sample of Ainsworth’s blood was collected and sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for toxicology testing,” Investigators wrote. “After several months, investigators received the toxicology report for Ellie Mae Ainsworth and it was determined that there were illegal substances in her blood at the time of the accident.”

Ainsworth turned herself in and is now being held in the Okaloosa County Jail.